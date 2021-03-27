Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.85.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI opened at $148.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $149.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.