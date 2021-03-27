Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.85.

NYSE:DRI opened at $148.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.12. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

