Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after buying an additional 412,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,751,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,055,599,000 after buying an additional 63,848 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.47.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $226.27 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $127.70 and a one year high of $248.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $161.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

