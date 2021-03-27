Daimler (ETR:DAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €69.82 ($82.15).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €73.27 ($86.20) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €68.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Daimler has a one year low of €21.47 ($25.26) and a one year high of €74.66 ($87.84). The firm has a market cap of $78.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.39.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

