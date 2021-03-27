DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $36.94 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $266.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of -0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,750. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 487.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

