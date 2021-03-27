Cypress Capital LLC Sells 164 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Capital LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.7% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

NYSE:DIS opened at $185.92 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.10 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $337.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

