Cypress Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,322 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $263.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.84.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

