Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $112.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.28 and a 200-day moving average of $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $119.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $344,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

