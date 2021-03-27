CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CSRLF opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. CSR has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.29.

About CSR

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for homes and commercial buildings in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Cemintel fiber cement, Himmel interior systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, and CSR Inclose systems; energy and roofing solutions comprising Bradford and Martini insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

