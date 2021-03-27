Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Short Interest Update

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, CEO David Portnoy bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $88,440.00. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cryo-Cell International stock remained flat at $$9.00 during trading on Friday. 1,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.29. Cryo-Cell International has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

