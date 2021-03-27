CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $185.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CrowdStrike from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.64.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $177.69 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.17 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.68.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 927,467 shares of company stock worth $192,353,049. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 145.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,058.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

