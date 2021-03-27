Critical Survey: Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) & American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. American River Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Civista Bancshares pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American River Bankshares pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American River Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Civista Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Civista Bancshares and American River Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $120.50 million 3.01 $33.88 million $2.01 11.38 American River Bankshares $27.36 million 3.65 $5.50 million $0.94 17.82

Civista Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than American River Bankshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American River Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Civista Bancshares and American River Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 23.92% 8.93% 1.14% American River Bankshares 22.23% 7.35% 0.82%

Risk and Volatility

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American River Bankshares has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.3% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of American River Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of American River Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Civista Bancshares and American River Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00 American River Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $19.81, indicating a potential downside of 13.41%. Given Civista Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than American River Bankshares.

Summary

Civista Bancshares beats American River Bankshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit. It also purchases securities; and provides trust and third party insurance services. The company operates branch banking offices in Ohio communities, including Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Huron, Port Clinton, Castalia, New Washington, Shelby, Willard, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Akron, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, West Liberty, Quincy, Dayton, and Beachwood; and Indiana communities comprising Lawrenceburg, Aurora, West Harrison, Milan, Osgood, and Versailles. It also operates loan production offices in Westlake, Ohio; and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services. It also conducts lease financing for various types of business equipment ranging from computer software to heavy earth-moving equipment. The company operates four full-service banking offices in Sacramento County, one full-service banking office in Placer County, two full-service banking offices in Sonoma County, and three full-service banking offices in Amador County. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, and individuals. The company was formerly known as American River Holdings and changed its name to American River Bankshares in 2004. American River Bankshares was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

