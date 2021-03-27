CRH’s (CRH) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CRH to a hold rating and set a $5.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CRH to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.03.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CRH has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5736 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. CRH’s payout ratio is 72.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 411,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after acquiring an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in CRH by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

