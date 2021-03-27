Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

