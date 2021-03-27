Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 950,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,730 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in RISE Education Cayman were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

REDU opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $262.16 million, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.49. RISE Education Cayman Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. RISE Education Cayman had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that RISE Education Cayman Ltd will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

