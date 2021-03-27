Credit Suisse AG Purchases 6,881 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Saia were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,039,000 after purchasing an additional 154,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,632,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,034,000 after purchasing an additional 331,841 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 159,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 92,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $754,391.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $227.09 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $229.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.08.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

