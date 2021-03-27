Credit Suisse AG Purchases 46,674 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.24% of EVO Payments worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 335,563 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,245.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,174 shares of company stock worth $2,935,183 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVOP. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.78 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. Analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

