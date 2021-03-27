Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 137.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 384,729 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,860,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,579,000 after purchasing an additional 203,780 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.28 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

