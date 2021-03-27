Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of John Bean Technologies worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,754,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,420,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,323,000 after buying an additional 49,897 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,730,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,162,000 after buying an additional 86,430 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

NYSE JBT opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.17. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In related news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,736 shares of company stock worth $952,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

