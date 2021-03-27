Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,467 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 468,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $23.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STL. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

