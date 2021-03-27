Credit Suisse AG Acquires 67,760 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,760 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Adient worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Adient by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Adient during the third quarter worth $87,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADNT stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

