Craig Hallum Boosts PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target to $35.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

PLBY Group stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. PLBY Group has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $21.38.

