Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,230 shares of company stock worth $5,962,010. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.