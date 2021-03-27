Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,769 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,351,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $4,082,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,477 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $223.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

