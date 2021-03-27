Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 496 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $132.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

