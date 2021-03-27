Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,074 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Old Republic International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Old Republic International by 548.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 27,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

