Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $15,084,000. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in S&P Global by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 450,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock opened at $359.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.11 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.23.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.