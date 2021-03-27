Covesting Achieves Market Cap of $13.99 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 39.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Covesting token can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001391 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 48.1% higher against the dollar. Covesting has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and $511,610.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00021279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00047931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.33 or 0.00614171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023191 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covesting Token Trading

