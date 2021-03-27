Cove Street Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 1.55% of Phibro Animal Health worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $28.51.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.