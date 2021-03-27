Cove Street Capital LLC Has $9.18 Million Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,116 shares during the period. UFP Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 482.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 147.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

NASDAQ UFPT traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 118,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,732. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average is $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $384.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.92. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.06 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $45.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.20 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

