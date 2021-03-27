Cove Street Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its stake in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Global Indemnity Group worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBLI traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095. The stock has a market cap of $429.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Global Indemnity Group Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

