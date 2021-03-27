Cove Street Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 42,746 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HWM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.99. 2,890,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,980. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

