County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Up 3,022.2% in March

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 3,022.2% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS CYLC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,640. County Line Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
About County Line Energy
