County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Up 3,022.2% in March

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 3,022.2% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CYLC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,640. County Line Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

About County Line Energy

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

