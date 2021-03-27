Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.24 EPS

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.07. 312,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,864. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.81. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $6.88.
In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,285,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $4,499,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.
