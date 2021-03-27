Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) PT Lowered to $9.50 at HC Wainwright

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Mizuho cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

CRVS opened at $3.07 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $86.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.24. Analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $4,499,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the period. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

