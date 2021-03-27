Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.28. Core-Mark posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Core-Mark.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

In related news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Core-Mark by 21.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

CORE stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

See Also: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.