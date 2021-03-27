Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Holdings Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 56,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 32,042 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRBP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

CRBP opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $243.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.14. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. Equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

