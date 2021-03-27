CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Issues Earnings Results

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 141.90%.

Shares of NYSE:CTK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,075. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.09. CooTek has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

