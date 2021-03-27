Contrasting Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) & Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Lifestore Financial Group alerts:

Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

24.2% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Simmons First National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lifestore Financial Group and Simmons First National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Simmons First National 0 2 1 0 2.33

Simmons First National has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential downside of 27.82%. Given Simmons First National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Lifestore Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Simmons First National 24.39% 9.37% 1.28%

Dividends

Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Simmons First National pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Simmons First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Simmons First National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Simmons First National $988.15 million 3.38 $238.17 million $2.73 11.33

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Summary

Simmons First National beats Lifestore Financial Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifestore Financial Group

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through approximately 204 financial centers located throughout market areas in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestore Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestore Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.