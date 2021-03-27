Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.5% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,340,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,627,000 after purchasing an additional 356,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 99,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,619,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,330,508. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $434.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.