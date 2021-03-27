Concord Wealth Partners Makes New $379,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,944,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,622,637. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

