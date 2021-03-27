Concord Wealth Partners Invests $470,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Comcast by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,491,082 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $130,530,000 after buying an additional 235,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,127,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,131,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

