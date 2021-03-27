Concord Wealth Partners Acquires Shares of 129 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in Booking by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 58,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,174,000 after buying an additional 40,121 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Booking by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,861,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,811,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Booking by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,962,000 after purchasing an additional 44,553 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,950.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.86.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $54.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,323.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,203.08 and a 1-year high of $2,469.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,270.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,026.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

