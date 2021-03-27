Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

