Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Compass Group to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,400.00.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88 and a beta of 1.08. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.