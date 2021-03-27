Comparing Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) & Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) and Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Keysight Technologies and Focus Universal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keysight Technologies 0 2 9 0 2.82 Focus Universal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $149.10, indicating a potential upside of 4.86%. Given Keysight Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Keysight Technologies is more favorable than Focus Universal.

Risk & Volatility

Keysight Technologies has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Focus Universal has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Keysight Technologies and Focus Universal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keysight Technologies $4.22 billion 6.27 $627.00 million $4.36 32.61 Focus Universal $1.46 million 119.23 -$3.18 million N/A N/A

Keysight Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Universal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of Keysight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Keysight Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of Focus Universal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Keysight Technologies and Focus Universal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keysight Technologies 14.85% 25.76% 11.84% Focus Universal -198.95% -54.89% -49.57%

Summary

Keysight Technologies beats Focus Universal on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment. The company's Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design tools; design verification solutions; and digital multi-meters, function generators, frequency counters, data acquisition systems, audio analyzers, LCR meters, thermal imagers, precision source measure units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, and test executive software platforms, as well as various power supplies comprising AC/DC modular supplies and electronically programmable loads. This segment also provides printed-circuit-board-assembly testers, integrated circuit parametric testers, and sub-nano-meter positioning sub-assemblies; test and measurement products and software; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and manufacturer's representatives. Keysight Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

Focus Universal Company Profile

Focus Universal Inc. develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. The company offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device with a universal sensor node and gateway system that uses a computer or mobile device as the output display module that displays the readings of various probe modules. Its smart instrumentation platform (USIP) utilizes mobile devices or computers to communicate with smart devices, such as sensors, probes, and controllers to monitor and control any functions. The company also offers digital sensors and horticultural sensors, as well as universal smart controller (USC), a controller device. Further, it provides filter and handheld meter products, including fan speed adjuster, carbon filter, and HEPA filtration devices, as well as digital light and quantum par meters. Focus Universal Inc. sells its air filtration systems through distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Ontario, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.