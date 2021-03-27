Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Up 8.7%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s share price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.81. 39,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,580,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.52.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

