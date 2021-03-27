Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Receives $11.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCHWF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS:CCHWF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. 541,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,962. Columbia Care has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17).

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates 80 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

