Colony Group LLC Sells 258 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $272.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.78. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $136.65 and a one year high of $273.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.58.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

