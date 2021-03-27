Colony Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $10,541,000. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 58.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after buying an additional 116,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,186,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

In related news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,226,439.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Wood III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $426,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,805 shares of company stock worth $12,278,590. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.